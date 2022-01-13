PM Imran to visit China for Beijing Olympics 2022’s opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to China next month to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, Beijing 20200.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar confirmed that the premier will be visiting the neighbouring country for three days from February 3 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Addressing the weekly press briefing, the spokesperson said that during the prime minister's visit, officials of Islamabad and Beijing would discuss various matters, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The visit of the Pakistani prime minister is seen significant as major western countries have announced the diplomatic boycott of the event that will begin on February 4.

Though athletes from around the world will travel to China to participate in the four-yearly event, no dignitaries from the western countries, including Canada, Britain, are expected to watch the games.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) executive director Kenneth Roth is also calling for the diplomatic boycott the Winter Olympics to "sports wash" and gloss over its "horrible" human rights record.

China's foreign ministry remarked on Thursday that HRW "has always been full of prejudice".