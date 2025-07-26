Government reduces profit rates on National Savings schemes

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings has officially reduced the profit rates on various National Savings Schemes.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance said the revised rates affect multiple savings instruments including Special Savings Certificates, Savings Accounts, and Defence Savings Certificates.

The profit rates for Regular Income Certificates, Bahbood Savings Certificates, Pensioners’ Benefit Accounts, and the Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts have also been lowered.

The notification confirms that the Short-Term Savings Certificates have seen a reduction in rates, while the Saving Account rate remains unchanged at 9.50 percent per annum.

The annual profit on Special Savings Certificates has been reduced from 10.6% to 10.4%**.

The profit rate for Bahbood, Pensioners’ Benefit, and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts has been revised down from 13.20% to 12.96%.

The Defence Savings Certificate’s 9-year return has been adjusted from 162% to 161%, while the 10-year rate is now 200% instead of 204%.

Contrary to the reductions in conventional schemes, the Sarwa Islamic Term Account and Sarwa Islamic Saving Account have received an increase in profit rates.

These new rates will be effective from July 28, 2025, and apply to all new investments made on or after this date.

Following are the complete profit rates: