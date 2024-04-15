Pakistan stocks set new record as bulls take command

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend during first session of the new business week to set a new record.
The KSE-100 index on Monday gained 229.86 points to cross the 70,500 points level for the first time in history. It closed at 70,544.58 points against 70,314.72 points the previous trading day.
The market witnessed trading of total 555,214,972 shares worth Rs21.986 billion during the day as compared to 389,396,548 shares worth Rs17.273 billion the last day.
Some 353 companies took part in today’s session in the stock market; 180 of them registered gains and 156 suffered losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.
In PSX, WorldCall Telecom, Fauji Cement and Fauji Foods Limited remained top three performing companies.
Bata Pakistan Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs25 per share price to close at Rs1,725.00, whereas Sugar Engineering Works Limited’s shared price went up by Rs23.19 to Rs493.46.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.