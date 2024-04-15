Search

Pakistan stocks set new record as bulls take command

06:52 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend during first session of the new business week to set a new record. 

The KSE-100 index on Monday gained 229.86 points to cross the 70,500 points level for the first time in history. It closed at 70,544.58 points against 70,314.72 points the previous trading day.

The market witnessed trading of total 555,214,972 shares worth Rs21.986 billion during the day as compared to 389,396,548 shares worth Rs17.273 billion the last day.

Some 353 companies took part in today’s session in the stock market; 180 of them registered gains and 156 suffered losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged. 

In PSX, WorldCall Telecom, Fauji Cement and Fauji Foods Limited remained top three performing companies.  

Bata Pakistan Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs25 per share price to close at Rs1,725.00, whereas Sugar Engineering Works Limited’s shared price went up by Rs23.19 to Rs493.46.

Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

06:52 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 14 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 299.95 302.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45
 		 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86
 		 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

