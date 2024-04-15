Pakistan stocks set new record as bulls take command

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend during first session of the new business week to set a new record.

The KSE-100 index on Monday gained 229.86 points to cross the 70,500 points level for the first time in history. It closed at 70,544.58 points against 70,314.72 points the previous trading day.

The market witnessed trading of total 555,214,972 shares worth Rs21.986 billion during the day as compared to 389,396,548 shares worth Rs17.273 billion the last day.

Some 353 companies took part in today’s session in the stock market; 180 of them registered gains and 156 suffered losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.

In PSX, WorldCall Telecom, Fauji Cement and Fauji Foods Limited remained top three performing companies.

Bata Pakistan Limited saw a maximum increase of Rs25 per share price to close at Rs1,725.00, whereas Sugar Engineering Works Limited’s shared price went up by Rs23.19 to Rs493.46.