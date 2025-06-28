PTV Fee Removal, Tariff Cut to bring relief for Electricity consumers

KARACHI – Some breathe of fresh air for Pakistani electricity consumers as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to end Pakistan Television (PTV) license fee that has been included in monthly electricity bills.

The official announcement is expected to be made soon as the government is expected to provide much-needed relief to electricity consumers and ease overall financial burden on households. Further details on the implementation and future funding of PTV will be revealed in the Prime Minister’s upcoming statement.

As of mid-2025, electricity consumers pay fixed Rs. 35 every month as a PTV fee, generating about Rs1.5 billion monthly revenue for the state broadcaster. The removal of this fee will directly reduce electricity bills, providing financial relief to millions amid rising electricity tariffs and inflation.

The decision has been warmly welcomed by middle- and lower-income households who have been struggling with increasing utility costs.

In addition to this, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the base electricity tariff for the 2025–26 fiscal year. Starting from July 1, 2025, the tariff will be lowered from Rs35.50 to Rs34.00 per unit, benefiting consumers nationwide, including Karachi.

NEPRA has also sanctioned a Rs3.52 trillion revenue requirement for distribution companies, covering bulk power purchases and financial adjustments.