Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 29 June

KARACHI — US Dollar, UK Pound, and Saudi Riyal maintained strong positions against the Pakistani Rupee, reflecting ongoing demand and international trade dynamics.

On June 29, US Dollar is being bought at Rs285.20 and sold at Rs286.20, maintaining dominance as most traded foreign currency. UK Pound Sterling followed closely, commanding high value with a buying rate of Rs392.10 and a selling rate of Rs394.10.

Among Gulf currencies, Saudi Riyal remain steady, being bought at Rs. 76.25 and sold at Rs. 76.45, mirroring regional economic stability and remittance flows.

Analysts suggest keeping a close watch on the forex market, especially with shifting global economic conditions and policy changes by major central banks.