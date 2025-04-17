Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 17 April – Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal

Pakistani currency market witnessed slight fluctuations across major foreign currencies as of the latest update. According to exchange dealers, the US Dollar was being bought at 280.55 and sold at 282.25, maintaining its strong position against the rupee.

Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling (GBP) remains the highest among traded currencies, with a buying rate of 371.1 and a selling rate of 374.6. Euro (EUR) followed with buying at Rs318.25 and selling at Rs321.00. Saudi Riyal SAR stays at 74.75 while UAE Dirham rate hovers around 76.4.

Exchange Rates in Pakistan