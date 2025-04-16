Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan: Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, RiyaL

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows stable trends for major global and regional currencies. Buying rate of US Dollar (USD) is Rs280.6, with the selling rate at Rs282.1, showing steady demand. Euro (EUR) hovers at Rs307.5 for buying and Rs310.25 for selling. British Pound (GBP): The Pound is priced at Rs359.5 for buying and Rs363 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) Dirham stands at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.7 for buying and Rs75.25 for selling.

Other currencies are seeing slight fluctuations, with the Indian Rupee staying at Rs3.18 for buying and Rs3.27 for selling, while CNY is priced at Rs37.65 for buying and Rs38.05 for selling.