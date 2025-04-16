Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan: Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, RiyaL

By News Desk
8:44 am | Apr 16, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan shows  stable trends for major global and regional currencies. Buying rate of US Dollar (USD) is Rs280.6, with the selling rate at Rs282.1, showing steady demand. Euro (EUR) hovers at Rs307.5 for buying and Rs310.25 for selling. British Pound (GBP): The Pound is priced at Rs359.5 for buying and Rs363 for selling.

UAE Dirham (AED) Dirham stands at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.7 for buying and Rs75.25 for selling.

Other currencies are seeing slight fluctuations, with the Indian Rupee staying at Rs3.18 for buying and Rs3.27 for selling, while CNY is priced at Rs37.65 for buying and Rs38.05 for selling.

Currency  Buying Rate Selling Rate
USD - US Dollar 280.6 282.1
EUR - Euro 307.5 310.25
AED - U.A.E Dirham 76.35 77
GBP - UK Pound Sterling 359.5 363
SAR - Saudi Riyal 74.7 75.25
AUD - Australian Dollar 174.15 176.4
BHD - Bahrain Dinar 738.85 746.85
CAD - Canadian Dollar 199.5 201.9
CNY - China Yuan 37.65 38.05
DKK - Danish Krone 40.15 40.55
HKD - Hong Kong Dollar 35.76 36.11
INR - Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY - Japanese Yen 1.91 1.97
KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar 898.4 907.9
MYR - Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
NZD - New Zealand Dollar 158.75 160.75
NOK - Norwegian Krone 26.4 26.7
OMR - Omani Riyal 723.1 731.6
QAR - Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
SGD - Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
SEK - Swedish Krona 27.45 27.75
CHF - Swiss Franc 314.86 317.66
THB - Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now