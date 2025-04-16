Rickshaws banned from using 11 major roads of Karachi

KARACHI – A ban has been imposed on the movement of illegal rickshaws on 11 major roads in southern port city of Karachi.

Reports said a two-month ban has been enforced on “One Plus Two” and “One Plus Four” rickshaws. This action has been taken under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic.

The ban will remain in effect from April 15 to June 14, and those violating it will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

A notification issued by the Commissioner of Karachi stated that all types of rickshaws are prohibited on Shahrah-e-Faisal and I.I. Chundrigar Road.

In addition, the movement of rickshaws has been banned on Abdullah Shah Ghazi and Stadium Road.

The Karachi Commissioner stated that the traffic police have been given the authority to register complaints and take action.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed accordingly, and strict action will be taken against violators of the ban.

He further stated that the decision has been made to improve traffic flow and prevent accidents. Rickshaw drivers have been instructed to use alternative routes.