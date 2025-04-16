Motorways police inspector dies as truck hit patrolling vehicle on M4

FAISALABAD – An inspector of National Highways and Motorways Police was killed after a truck rammed into a patrolling vehicle near Aminpur on M4.

The M4 is a north–south motorway in Pakistan that connects the cities of Faisalabad and Multan.

The police spokesperson stated that the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep. The martyred inspector was giving a briefing to road users at the time of the accident.

He said the driver has been arrested and handed over to police or further legal action.

A day earlier, 10 people were killed and nine others sustained injuries when a speeding trailer ran over a Peshawar-bound passenger van on the Indus Highway in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Following the incident, rescue officials said multiple passengers were trapped inside the van after the accident.

Rescue officials retrieved the victims from the crushed vehicle and rushed them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak.