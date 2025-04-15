Gold prices soar again in global and local markets

Gold prices show no signs of slowing down, as rates surged yet again in both international and local markets on Tuesday.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold rose by $6 per ounce, reaching a new level of $3,224 per ounce. The steady climb in international prices had a direct impact on the local market, where 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs800 per tola, pushing the price to Rs339,400 per tola.

Despite gold’s continued upward trajectory, silver prices remained unchanged, showing stability amid the volatility in the precious metals market.

The latest spike in gold prices comes amid growing investor interest and global economic uncertainties, with analysts suggesting the trend could continue if current conditions persist. Local traders also attribute the rising prices to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and geopolitical tensions affecting global commodities.

Consumers and jewelers alike are keeping a close watch, as the soaring prices have started to affect demand in the domestic market.