‘Dinner’s on Me’: UAE Residents dine free as Crown Prince covers everyone’s bill at Dubai Mall

DUBAI – Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s heartwarming gesture win hearts in Dubai Mall as he covered bill for every guest present during his visit.

Accompanied by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Hamdan dined at the upscale restaurant without drawing much attention, until word spread that he had paid the full amount for all tables.

According to multiple social media posts, the total bill was said to be around AED 25,000-30,000. The gesture remained discreet until videos surfaced online showing the two royals exiting the venue, with mall visitors eagerly recording the moment.

'Sheikh Hamdan paid everyone's bill': UAE royals surprise Dubai Mall dinershttps://t.co/cbt8aWgM5O pic.twitter.com/UqtrQAlPrn — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 28, 2025

One clip shared on TikTok quickly went viral, sparking wave of praise across platforms. Admirers commended Sheikh Hamdan’s humility and generosity, with many calling it a prime example of royal grace and leadership.

This is not the first time the Dubai Crown Prince has warmed hearts with acts of kindness, but it’s certainly one that diners at La Maison Ani won’t forget anytime soon.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum received his early education in UAE and later studied in UK, graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He also completed academic programs at the London School of Economics and the Dubai School of Government.

In 2006, he was appointed chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, overseeing the emirate’s development. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum became UAE’s first Minister of Finance and Industry in 1971 and was named Deputy Ruler of Dubai in 1995 by his brother, the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid.