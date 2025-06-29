Latest Gold Price in Pakistan Today 22K and 24K per tola – 29 June

Gold prices in Pakistan saw more dip as prices in local and international markets continue to weaken.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,600, settling at Rs349,400. The rate for 10 grams also declined by Rs1,371, now standing at Rs299,554.

Gold Rates Today

City Price Silver Karachi Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Lahore Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Islamabad Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Peshawar Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Quetta Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Sialkot Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Hyderabad Rs349,400 Rs3,782 Faisalabad Rs349,400 Rs3,782

22 Karat Gold Rate

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 322,666 264,000 Per 10 Gram Gold 276,640 226,342 Per 1 Gram Gold 27,664. 22,634 Per Ounce 784,080 641,520

This comes after a major drop earlier in the week, when the yellow metal saw a steep Rs5,000 per tola decrease, closing that day at Rs351,000.

On the global front, gold prices declined by $16 to reach $3,274 per ounce. Market analysts attribute the fall to cautious investor sentiment and a stronger US dollar, which traditionally exerts downward pressure on bullion prices.

Despite the dip in gold, silver rates remained steady. The price of one tola of silver held firm at Rs3,782, with no change reported.