Latest Gold Price in Pakistan Today 22K and 24K per tola – 29 June

Gold prices in Pakistan saw more dip as prices in local and international markets continue to weaken.
According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola fell by Rs1,600, settling at Rs349,400. The rate for 10 grams also declined by Rs1,371, now standing at Rs299,554.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|Price
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Lahore
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Islamabad
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Peshawar
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Quetta
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Sialkot
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Hyderabad
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
|Faisalabad
|Rs349,400
|Rs3,782
22 Karat Gold Rate
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|322,666
|264,000
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|276,640
|226,342
|Per 1 Gram Gold
|27,664.
|22,634
|Per Ounce
|784,080
|641,520
This comes after a major drop earlier in the week, when the yellow metal saw a steep Rs5,000 per tola decrease, closing that day at Rs351,000.
On the global front, gold prices declined by $16 to reach $3,274 per ounce. Market analysts attribute the fall to cautious investor sentiment and a stronger US dollar, which traditionally exerts downward pressure on bullion prices.
Despite the dip in gold, silver rates remained steady. The price of one tola of silver held firm at Rs3,782, with no change reported.