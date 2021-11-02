Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 November 2021
08:38 AM | 2 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 90,015 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,960.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Karachi PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Islamabad PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Peshawar PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Quetta PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Sialkot PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Attock PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Gujranwala PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Jehlum PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Multan PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Bahawalpur PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Gujrat PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Nawabshah PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Chakwal PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Hyderabad PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Nowshehra PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Sargodha PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Faisalabad PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533
Mirpur PKR 114,500 PKR 1,533

