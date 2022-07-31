Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2022
08:53 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 162,000 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 138,890. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 127,315 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 148,499.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Karachi PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Islamabad PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Peshawar PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Quetta PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Sialkot PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Attock PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Gujranwala PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Jehlum PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Multan PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Bahawalpur PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Gujrat PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Nawabshah PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Chakwal PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Hyderabad PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Nowshehra PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Sargodha PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Faisalabad PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768
Mirpur PKR 162,000 PKR 1,768

