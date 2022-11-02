Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 November 2022
08:31 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs135,300 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,330 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,025.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Karachi
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Quetta
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Attock
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Multan
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 135,300
|PKR 1,585
- Pakistan seeks clarification from Russia over senator’s ...10:44 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan PM meets Chinese President with ‘Iron brothers’ agreeing ...10:06 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan suffer Fakhar Zaman blow ahead of must-win ...09:48 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- ZIMvNED: Zimbabwe opt to bat first against Netherlands in T20 World ...09:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum 'Karachi Biennale' kicks off
12:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Film festival in Saudi Arabia to open with Jemima Goldsmith's ...11:40 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Bollywood actress, her children injured in Canada car accident08:01 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Shaan Shahid’s film 'Zarrar' gets new release date07:30 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022