Social media services 'disrupted' across Pakistan 'to sabotage PTI rally'

Reports say that Pakistani authorities have disrupted the internet services across the country in a bid to sabotage a virtual political gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms shortly before the PTI started its “virtual power show” at 9:00pm on Sunday.

The internet monitor said, “Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

Users reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 8pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader Taimur Jhagra also noted the internet issues coinciding with the online rally.

Criticising the disruption, lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir said: “They actually messed with the internet affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of thousands of businesses only to oppose PTI virtual rally. This is beyond madness.”

Activist Usama Khilji also condemned the undermining of “Pakistani citizens’ right to access to information and freedom of association”.

On May 9, the PTA had confirmed that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country on the interior ministry’s instructions. Netblocks had said access to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube was restricted across Pakistan amid PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest on that day from the Islamabad High Court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.