Search

PakistanTechnology

Social media services 'disrupted' across Pakistan 'to sabotage PTI rally'

Web Desk
09:53 PM | 17 Dec, 2023
Social mdia
Source: File photo

Reports say that Pakistani authorities have disrupted the internet services across the country in a bid to sabotage a virtual political gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms shortly before the PTI started its “virtual power show” at 9:00pm on Sunday.

The internet monitor said, “Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

Users reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 8pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader Taimur Jhagra also noted the internet issues coinciding with the online rally.

Criticising the disruption, lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir said: “They actually messed with the internet affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of thousands of businesses only to oppose PTI virtual rally. This is beyond madness.”

Activist Usama Khilji also condemned the undermining of “Pakistani citizens’ right to access to information and freedom of association”.

On May 9, the PTA had confirmed that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country on the interior ministry’s instructions. Netblocks had said access to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube was restricted across Pakistan amid PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest on that day from the Islamabad High Court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:29 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announces day of mourning over death of Kuwait’s Emir ...

06:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's caretaker PM to visit Kuwait to express condolences on ...

06:02 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan December 2023

05:31 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan, US State Dept. mull flood preparedness, response plan for ...

04:34 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

No more leaves for govt employees as Pakistan gets ready for elections

05:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan raises urea price by Rs1000 per bag; Check new rates here

Advertisement

Latest

09:53 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Social media services 'disrupted' across Pakistan 'to sabotage PTI rally'

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: