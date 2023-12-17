Social media services 'disrupted' across Pakistan 'to sabotage PTI rally'

Reports say that Pakistani authorities have disrupted the internet services across the country in a bid to sabotage a virtual political gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms shortly before the PTI started its “virtual power show” at 9:00pm on Sunday.
The internet monitor said, “Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”
Users reported having difficulty accessing social media platforms in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad shortly after 8pm. Users also complained about internet services being slow.
Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader Taimur Jhagra also noted the internet issues coinciding with the online rally.
Criticising the disruption, lawyer and human rights activist Jibran Nasir said: “They actually messed with the internet affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of thousands of businesses only to oppose PTI virtual rally. This is beyond madness.”
Activist Usama Khilji also condemned the undermining of “Pakistani citizens’ right to access to information and freedom of association”.
On May 9, the PTA had confirmed that it had suspended mobile broadband across the country on the interior ministry’s instructions. Netblocks had said access to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube was restricted across Pakistan amid PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest on that day from the Islamabad High Court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.
Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.3
|286.35
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.94
|762.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.6
|40
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.49
|932.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.32
|60.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.54
|178.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.98
|26.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.37
|745.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.17
|27.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.62
|331.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.
On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.
Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.
In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Karachi
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Quetta
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Attock
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Multan
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,900
|PKR 2,597
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.