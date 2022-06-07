British Airways announces temporary suspension of flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – British Airways has suspended flights to Islamabad citing ‘operational issues’, passengers flights will continue as scheduled until June 15.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the development on Tuesday however the aviation body dismissed the claims that the suspension occurred due to the non-availability of fuel at Islamabad International Airport.

Officials claimed that the station manager of British Airways at Islamabad Airport informed the Airport Manager PCAA Islamabad that the airline has suspended the flights to Islamabad from 15th to 30th June 2022.

The statement further added that “In addition PCAA has also taken report from supplier of aviation fuel at Islamabad Airport who confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel and storage tanks are full of product”.

The flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom is in touch with local authorities, and will issue an explanation about the matter soon, CAA said.

BA was operating direct flights between Islamabad and Heathrow Airport London three times a week.

Earlier this year, British Airways stopped it's Lahore to London flight operation following the completion of the duration of an agreement.

The airline started direct flights to the South Asian country in June 2019 after a hiatus of a decade. The carrier first departed to the federal capital in 1976. It later suspended the operation following a suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad in 2008.