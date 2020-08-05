British Airways set to resume flights from Pakistan on Aug 14

LONDON – British Airways will resume its flights from Islamabad to London from August 14, 2020, re-connecting customers from Pakistan with the UK.

The Islamabad to London Heathrow route will operate three times a week providing convenient direct flight options for customers in both countries.

The flights resume just in time for all Pakistani customers to reunite with their families and for all students taking up places at UK universities this autumn.

Earlier, passenger flights were suspended in March 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

Moran Birger, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific and the Middle East at British Airways, said: “Following months of uncertainty caused by the global lockdown, we are delighted to be able to once again provide a service between Pakistan and the UK. We know many of our customers in both countries have been waiting to be reunited with friends and family and to resume their employment and studies. We look forward to welcoming them back onboard.”

In response to Covid-19, British Airways has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe. Prior to travel, they will receive information on changes at their airport and onboard experience and tips on how to prepare for their journey. Customers will also be asked to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling by:

Checking-in online, downloading their boarding pass and where possible self-scanning their boarding passes at the departure gate.

Observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports.

Using new contactless, automated features at our lounges, including a new online food and drink service.

Wearing a facemask at all times and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights.

Ensuring they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them.

Not travelling if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

On board, all cabin crew will wear PPE and a new food service has been introduced which reduces the number of interactions required with customers. Surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables will be cleaned after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

British Airways had launched passenger service to Islamabad, Pakistan on 2nd June 2019.