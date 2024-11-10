Pm Shehbaz Embarks On Saudi Arabia Visit To Attend Arab Islamic Summit Today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will present Islamabad’s unwavering support for Palestinian cause, and the meeting will also deliberate on broader regional issues in the Middle East, highlighting the growing concerns over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar already landed in Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah, and is scheduled to attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting on November 11.

After his engagement in Riyadh, Prime Minister Sharif will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 12 to 13, to attend the COP29 climate conference. The conference organized by the United Nations will run from November 11 to 22.

At COP29, the premier will deliver Pakistan’s stance on climate change, highlighting the vulnerability of South Asian nation to severe climate impacts such as floods and droughts. PM will further push for environmental justice, calling for stronger international cooperation to help countries like Pakistan that are disproportionately affected by climate challenges.

He is expected to push for increased funding and collaboration under the Loss and Damage Fund, designed to support nations facing the worst effects of climate change.

Prime Minister’s visits to Kingdom and Azerbaijan underscore Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement on both regional political issues and global environmental concerns.