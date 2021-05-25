Covid19: Pakistan records 2,253 new cases, 92 deaths in last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 92 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,253 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
With the addition of recent fatalities in the last 24 hours, the country’s death toll from the pandemic soared to 20,400.
According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 2,253 more people were diagnosed with the novel virus when 46,726 samples were tested during the last day.
Statistics 25 May 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 25, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,726
Positive Cases: 2253
Positivity % : 4.82%
Deaths : 92
Meanwhile, the positivity ratio of new infections has been recorded at 4.82 percent, the NCOC said.
Let it be known that the national tally of Covid-19 cases has jumped to 904,000 with 2,253 more people testing positive for the disease. With the recovery of new patients, the number of total recoveries has been recorded at 820,494.
On Monday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department introduced a coronavirus vaccination card to facilitate citizens.
The card will help citizens keep a record of their vaccination as well as dates of the next dose of vaccine against COVID-19.
