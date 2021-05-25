FIA officer who stopped Shehbaz Sharif at airport gets reward
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 25 May, 2021
FIA officer who stopped Shehbaz Sharif at airport gets reward
Share

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency has rewarded Inspector Rana Ijaz who stopped the PML-N President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif from departing to Doha earlier this month.

Agency’s Lahore Director Mohammad Rizwan awarded cash of Rs10,000 and a certificate of appreciation to the officer for discharging his professional duty.

The federal investigators said that the Sub-Inspector stopped the PML-N leader from departure at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore as his name was placed on the blacklist due to which he couldn’t fly abroad.

Later, the petition against being barred from traveling abroad was disposed of by the Lahore High Court on the ground that it was withdrawn.

Cabinet approves placing of Shehbaz Sharif's name ... 09:39 PM | 13 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet on Thursday directed the Interior Ministry to place the name of PML-N President Shehbaz ...

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Punjab and other party leaders lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for using the federal agency to create hurdles in the opposition leader’s departure despite the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ‘clear order’ in this respect, terming the government’s action ‘contempt’ of the court.

LHC allows Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad for ... 04:56 PM | 7 May, 2021

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical ...

More From This Category
Balochistan’s ex finance secy Mushtaq Raisani ...
02:23 PM | 25 May, 2021
PM Imran announces 170,000 scholarships under ...
01:58 PM | 25 May, 2021
‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple ...
12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus
12:27 PM | 25 May, 2021
In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence secy ...
11:53 AM | 25 May, 2021
'Can't explain how I feel right now', Naseem Shah ...
11:21 AM | 25 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My name is Khan and I’m not a Mufti, says the man in viral video
12:24 AM | 25 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr