Treat COVID-19 patients with utmost care, PM Imran to Pakistani medics

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the paramedical staff and doctors to treat Covid-19 patients in hospitals with utmost care and responsibility.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of National Health Task Force. The meeting was attended by chairman task force Nausherwan Burki, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra and PM’s Focal Person on Covid 19 Dr Faisal. Other senior officials attended the meeting through video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Expressing his dismay over the media reports about maltreatment meted out to Covid-19 patients by some medical staff in the hospitals, the premier said "such behavior is intolerable, which creates fear among patients."

Khan also directed the authorities to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for raising awareness among masses about Covid-19.

He pointed out that coronavirus situation in Pakistan is different as compared to other countries and can be improved by adopting precautionary measures.

He then urged the citizens to immediately get their tests conducted, if they feel any symptoms of Covid-19.

Briefing the meeting, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Covid-19 Dr. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan is less affected by impacts of Coronavirus as compared to other nations, where massive death toll has been witnessed.

The meeting was told that number of Coronavirus virus testing labs have increased to 63, which was just four in March.

All four provincial health ministers, who attended the meeting via video link, briefed the prime minister about measures taken by them against Covid-19, ongoing treatment of patients in hospitals, and capacity building of laboratories in their respective provinces.

Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that soon a standard operating procedure over home quarantine would be announced.