Punjab rolls out new COVID-19 vaccination card

11:53 PM | 24 May, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday introduced coronavirus vaccination card to facilitate citizens.

Secretary Sarah Aslam launched the new vaccination card at the directives of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, said a press release.

The secretary said that the card will help citizens keep a record of their vaccination as well as dates of next dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Urging people to use maintain social distancing and wear mask, Aslam asked them to received their second dose timely. 

