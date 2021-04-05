Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19
Share
The latest actor to join the burgeoning list of Bollywood stars who have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection is Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar.
Testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the 31-year-old actress said she is having mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at home.
Turning to her social media handle, the Sonchiriya star said she is keeping her health in check. Further, she urged everyone to take the virus seriously.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”
View this post on Instagram
“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.
On the work front, Pednekar has been non-stop shooting for her projects. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others are battling the virus.
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for ... 04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19 infection. Turning to his ...
- ‘Drug addict’ – Mobile gamer kills three family members, ...06:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- How to stay fit in Ramadan, PM Imran tells Pakistanis via telephone ...06:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she feels unwell06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Students have a request for Shafqat Mahmood as NCOC discuss schools' ...05:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Senate adopts resolution to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to public05:30 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus04:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Freedom - Justin Bieber unveils new album tracklist03:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021