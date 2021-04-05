Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

The latest actor to join the burgeoning list of Bollywood stars who have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection is Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the 31-year-old actress said she is having mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at home.

Turning to her social media handle, the Sonchiriya star said she is keeping her health in check. Further, she urged everyone to take the virus seriously.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.

On the work front, Pednekar has been non-stop shooting for her projects. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many others are battling the virus.