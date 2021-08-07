Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll since May 20

ISLAMABAD – Amid the deteriorating coronavirus situation, Pakistan has recorded 95 new deaths on Saturday — the second-highest fatalities since May 20.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 4,720 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has surged to 23,797 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,063,125.

Statistics 7 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,233

Positive Cases: 4720

Positivity % : 8.24%

Deaths : 95 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 7, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,780 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 959,491. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 79,837 while the national positivity stands at 8.24 percent.

At least 396,918 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 362,557 in Punjab 147,452 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90,093 in Islamabad, 31,069 in Balochistan, 26,421 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,615 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

ADB approves $500m loan for Pakistan to procure ... 05:00 PM | 6 Aug, 2021 MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Friday approved a $500 million loan for Pakistan to help it procure and ...

Moreover, 11,172 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,168 in Sindh, 4,524 in KP, 811 in Islamabad, 641 in Azad Kashmir, 331 in Balochistan, and 150 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,233 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,393,404 since the first case was reported.