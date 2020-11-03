Pakistan reports 1,167 new Covid-19 cases, 14 fatalities in last 24 hours

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 1,167 new cases by Covid-19. Death toll reaches 6,849 after 14 more died in the last 24 hours.

A total number of positive cases has surged to 336,260 in Pakistan while 315,446 people have recovered from the disease. 624 patients are in critical condition, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid ... 09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday barred the meeters and greeters to all 42 airports ...

Sindh remains first with 146,774 followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

104,894 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 39,749 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,243 in Islamabad, 15,977 in Balochistan, 4,330 in Azad Kashmir and 4,293 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,514,827 coronavirus tests and 27,984 in last 24 hours.