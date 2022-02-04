Sindh slashes fees for Covid-19 test
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 4 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has reduced the price of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 to Rs4,500 from previous Rs6,500.

The commission has issued a notification in this regard under SHCC Act 2013 Section 4 (2)(o).

The new cost of the rapid antigen test (RAT) has been fixed at Rs1200 as laboratories were charging Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 for it.  

"The decision was taken after consultation with key stakeholders — including diagnostic laboratories and hospitals conducting Covid-19 PCR tests," read the notification.

SHCC has also directed officials to visits centres, where such tests are conducted, to ensure compliance with the new rates.

“Non-compliance shall entail penal consequences which may include inter-alia warning, fine, deregistration, suspension of service or stealing of premises.”

