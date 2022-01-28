Pakistan reports 8,183 new Covid cases, 30 deaths 
Web Desk
08:32 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
 
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 8,183 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths on Friday as the national positivity ratio almost reached 12 percent.

According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre platform, the overall death toll soared to 29,192 and total cases tally jumped to 1,402,070 amid the alarming trend.

Pakistan conducted a total of 68,624 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,353. Around 1,786 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,274,657. Meanwhile, the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 11.92 percent.

As many as 535,965 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 471,925 in Punjab, 189,300 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 123,648 in Islamabad, 34,187 in Balochistan, 36,465 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,580 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab Health minister tests positive for ... 01:50 PM | 26 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a ...

