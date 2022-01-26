Punjab Health minister tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a month 

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a month, it emerged on Wednesday.

Her spokesperson says the minister is reportedly in good health and is self-isolating. She was earlier diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection on January 5.

Pakistan has been witnessing the fifth Covid-19 wave, fuelled by the new Omicron variant, while the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio remained above 10% for the seventh consecutive day as 5,196 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

With the detection of new cases, the number of total cases have jumped to 1.386 million, while 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,137, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.