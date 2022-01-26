Punjab Health minister tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a month
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in a month, it emerged on Wednesday.
Her spokesperson says the minister is reportedly in good health and is self-isolating. She was earlier diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection on January 5.
Pakistan has been witnessing the fifth Covid-19 wave, fuelled by the new Omicron variant, while the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio remained above 10% for the seventh consecutive day as 5,196 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.
With the detection of new cases, the number of total cases have jumped to 1.386 million, while 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,137, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,196 new infections, ... 09:28 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 5,196 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,386,348, ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran ahead of China visit04:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
-
- 70 endangered falcons die in custody of Karachi Customs03:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Ahsan Khan slams authorities for delay in justice for Noor Mukadam02:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021