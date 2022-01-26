Ahsan Khan slams authorities for delay in justice for Noor Mukadam
Web Desk
02:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Ahsan Khan slams authorities for delay in justice for Noor Mukadam
Share

Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan has slammed authorities for the delay in justice for Noor Mukadam, the young woman who was brutally murdered in Islamabad in July 2021.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Udaari actor called out the authorities for the delay in awarding punishment to main accused Zahir Jaffer in the ongoing trial.

Sharing the wise words of the Second Rashidun Caliph Omer Farooq (RA) on his story, Ahsan wrote: "In a state that has mercy on criminals, innocent people die with great cruelty."

Moreover, the 40-year-old actor used the hashtag "noormuqaddamqatalcase" with this statement on social media handle.

In the latest development, a meeting related to Noor Mukadam's murder case was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad which confirmed that strong and sufficient evidence has been collected against the main accused Zahir Jaffer.

On the work front, Ahsan Khan has been praised for his performance in the drama serial Qissa Meherbano Ka opposite Mawra Hocane.

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad police say 'strong' ... 07:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued a statement confirming that "very strong pieces of forensic ...

More From This Category
Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice 
04:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap ...
03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Model Giti Ara files a lawsuit against ex-husband
02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome their first ...
01:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Xulfi served Rs100 million notice over 'Tu Jhoom' ...
11:19 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
Watch: Mahmood Choudhry celebrates ‘princes’ ...
08:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rihanna donates $15 million to climate justice 
04:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr