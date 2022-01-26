Model Giti Ara files a lawsuit against ex-husband

Pakistan's model-actress Giti Ara has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the fashion industry.

This time around, the model paves her way to the limelight as she has filed a case against her ex-husband for leaking her pictures online.

According to a local news outlet, Giti filed a case against her ex-husband Ehsan Shaukat in the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime Wing.

In her petition, she maintained that her ex-husband had leaked her inappropriate photos and videos with fake social media accounts.

The FIA ​​has registered a case against the ex-husband at the request of the model and started an investigation. She is reportedly receiving life threats following her complaint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giti Ara (@imgitiara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giti Ara (@imgitiara)

Geeti married Ehsan Shaukat back in 2010 and they were separated after a couple of years.