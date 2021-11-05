Abeer Rizvi quits modelling for ‘happiness'
Web Desk
03:59 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistan's supermodel Abeer Rizvi has embarked on a new journey and, deciding to quit her successful modelling career to pursue other endavours.

Announcing her exit, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram handle to pen a lengthy note to explain her sudden exit. 

In her announcement, Rizvi revealed that her journey in the modelling industry has been "one roller coaster ride" and thanked everyone for the unconditional support.

"I would like to take some time out to work on other future goals. Thank you so much for the love! And remember, “Always choose happiness,” she wrote.

Moreover, the model also made her acting debut as she played a role in Sahir Lodhi's film Raasta.

The gorgeous model was nominated for the Best Model - Female Award at the 2020 Hum Style Awards 

