Search

Lifestyle

Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's villa

Web Desk 10:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's villa
Source: Instagram

Sunny Deol's lavish villa, nestled in the upscale locale of Juhu in west Mumbai, recently became a subject of financial scrutiny. The Bank of Baroda had initiated proceedings to auction off the property to recover a loan the actor had taken. The loan amount, reportedly totalling around Rs 56 crore, had been coupled with accrued interest.

However, now the Bank of Baroda has decided to retract the e-auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow due to "technical reasons". This development was marked by the publication of a corrigendum on August 21 that officially conveyed the withdrawal due to unresolved technical issues.

While representatives from Sunny Deol's team had acknowledged the auction notice on the initial date, they contested the stated loan amount, asserting inaccuracies. Moreover, they assured that the actor was in the process of settling the dues within a day or two.

The Bank of Baroda has since issued a comprehensive statement clarifying the situation surrounding the withdrawal. The statement says, "The technical reasons mentioned in the withdrawal of the sale notice published on 21st August 2023 are twofold. First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Second, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002. An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on 01st August 2023, which is pending permission. As the property is currently operational, the sale action will be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the SARFAESI Act once physical possession is secured."

In the interim, the borrower, Deol, has initiated contact with the bank to explore options for settling the outstanding dues. The sale notice published on August 20, 2023, conveyed to the borrower and guarantors their entitlement to redeem the property by clearing the outstanding dues, costs, charges, and expenses prior to the sale's execution. As the matter continues to unfold, both parties navigate the intricacies of the financial and legal landscape.

Sunny Deol's property to be auctioned due to unpaid debts

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sunny Deol's property to be auctioned due to unpaid debts

10:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Top Bollywood stars attend reception of Sunny Deol’s son

12:36 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Ayeza Khan stuns in sunny beach photos

11:02 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Have Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa joined Salman Khan's Big Boss OTT Season 2?

08:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Inside the intimate pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son

09:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Sunny Deol announces sequel of 'Gadar' after 22 years

12:47 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan’s paramilitary forces detain six Indians for smuggling ...

01:14 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope - 22nd August, 2023

09:03 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 328.5 331.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 385.5 385.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 83.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Karachi PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Islamabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Peshawar PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Quetta PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sialkot PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Attock PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujranwala PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Jehlum PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Multan PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Bahawalpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Gujrat PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nawabshah PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Chakwal PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Hyderabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Nowshehra PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Sargodha PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Faisalabad PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512
Mirpur PKR 229,900 PKR 2,512

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: