Sunny Deol's property to be auctioned due to unpaid debts

India's state-owned Bank of Baroda has put Bollywood star Sunny Deol's property up for auction for non-payment of dues.

The Gadar 2 actor, who is also a Member of Parliament of the Indian political party BJP, has INR 56 crore to be paid in debt. As a consequence of the unpaid dues, Deol's property will be auctioned on August 25.

The Bank issued a tender in local newspaper for auctioning the Border famed actor's property, however, the tender did not disclose further details of when and how much Deol borrowed from the Bank.

The tender notice also said that Deol should pay the dues immediately if he wants to save his property from auction.

Subsequently, Deol's latest offering Gadar 2 has proven to be a box office hit, accumulating 300 crores in less than ten days of its release.