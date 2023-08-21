Afghan skipper gifts Pakistani squad traditional dresses

HAMBANTOTA – Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi presented the Pakistan squad Afghanistan's handcrafted embroidered Yakhan Dresses as a goodwill gesture.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board, these traditional dresses hold great cultural significance in Afghanistan.

The Afghan skipper presented the dress to the Pakistan team during the training session.

In the past, tension has been seen several times between the players of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Shahidi's move is being seen as an attempt to minimize that tension in the game and create a pleasant relationship between the two sides.