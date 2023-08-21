Search

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Yumna Zaidi is one of the most promising actors of the Pakistan drama industry in the contemporary era. She has conquered the hearts of the millions of Pakistani and international drama lovers with her spontaneous, natural and indigenous style, gestural movements and impulsive dialogue delivery.

Yumna Zaidi's family background

Yumna Zaidi was born in Karachi and brought up in Lahore. In 2016, she moved to Texas, United States to live with her family. Yumna Zaidi’s father Zameendar Zaidi is a businessman whereas mother Shahbana Naheed is a housewife.

Yumna Zaidi’s siblings

Yumna Zaidi has one brother Muhammad Shahzeb and two sisters Mehreen Zaidi and Alizah Zaidi.

Yumna Zaidi’s educational background 

Yumna Zaidi got early secondary education from Sacred Heart Convent School, Lahore and  later she got higher education from the University of Home Economics, Lahore. She possesses a master’s degree in Arts, Design & Architecture.

 Yumna Zaidi’s Age 

Yumna Zaidi was born on 30th July 1989 in Karachi, Pakistan. She is currently 34 years old.

Yumna Zaidi's height

Yumna Zaidi is 5 feet and 7 inches of height.        

Yumna Zaidi’s interest in poetry 

Yumna Zaidi also has an interest in poetry. She refers to her mother as the inspiration for her poetry. Her mother is also an accomplished writer. She wants to publish a book with all the poems written by her mother in it. Apart from poetry, she loves to play Sitaar.

Yumna Zaidi’s professional career

Yumna Zaidi has been appearing in leading dramas for almost one decade. She first appeared as a supporting actor in ARY Digital drama Thakan (2012) and then played lead roles in several television series, including the melodrama Khushi Ek Roag, the romantic drama Teri Raah Main Rul Gai. In 2013, she performed in the family drama Meri Dulari and the revenge drama Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi. Her performance has earned her praise and a nomination of “Hum Award for Best Supporting Actress”. 

This was the time when her popularity and fame were sailing and going higher. She gained popularity and “Hum Award for Best Actress and Best Actress Popular” nominations by portraying a troubled wife in Farooq Rind's tragic-romance Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se (2014), and continued to receive appreciation for portraying diverse characters.

In later years, she gave one of the most unforgettable acting displays. Mausam (2014), the comedy drama Jugnoo (2015), the tragic-romance Guzaarish (2015), the romance Zara Yaad Kar (2016), the dark revenge Pinjra, and the rom-com Yeh Raha Dil (both 2017) that earned her another nomination. 

Later, Yumna Zaidi never stopped and headed towards successes and established herself by starring in Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila (2017), Inkaar (2019), Pyar Ke Sadqay (2020) and Dil Na Umeed To Nahi (2021), the second and third of these earned her Lux Style Award for Best Television Actress. In 2021, Zaidi's powerful performance as the titular character in Bakhtawar solidified her position in the industry. The drama serial which Zaidi translated as “the strongest tree, standing tall all alone,” saw the actress in double roles which she nailed effortlessly. With a positive response from audience and critics, Bakhtawar was praised for its close-to-reality plot and Zaidi's acting. Lately, she performed splendidly in Tere Bin and gave one of her career best performances. She will soon be making her big screen debut with Nayab as a Karachiite who has passion for cricket.

Yumna Zaidi and Pemra’s notice

In 2016, Yumna Zaidi had to receive a notice of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on commenting about drama Udaari

Yumna Zaidi’s modelling 

Yumna Zaidi walked the ramp for designer Aisha Farid's collection Crystalline on Hum TV's Bridal Couture Week. 

Appearance in Mazaaq Raat

Yumna Zaidi appeared in celebrity comedy talk show “Mazaaq Raat” in 2017.

Performance in Telefilms

Yumna Zaidi has amazed her audience in various performances in notable Telefilms. The details are as follows:

I.            Subah Be Daagh Hai

II.           Shaadi Impossible 

III.          Raja ki Rani

 Yumna Zaidi’s awards and accolades 

Yumna Zaidi is the recipient of three Lux Style Awards for performing the most memorable roles in various dramas while performing unique roles.

I.            Hum Award for Best Actress 2018

II.           Lux Style Award for Best TV Actress 2020

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali 

Pakistani TV sensations Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali have developed an excellent working relationship and produced the most famous dramas like “Tere Bin” and “Dil Na Umeed Tu Nahi”. 

Yumna Zaidi and Ahmed Ali Akbar

Yumna Zaidi and Ali Akbar are known for their working compatibility and they have given some wonderful performances. They appeared in dramas like “Parizaad” and “Yeh Raha Dil” and the audience liked their performances together.

Yumna Zaidi, a social media sensation 

Yumna Zaidi is a popular social media star. She has more than 4 million followers on her Instagram account.

Yumna Zaidi’s net worth

According to an estimate, Yumna Zaidi’s net worth is more than PKR 10 million.

