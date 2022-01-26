Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,196 new infections, positivity rate hovers around 10pc
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 5,196 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,386,348, National Command and Operation Centre said Wednesday.
The recent data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) platform shows the overall death toll at 29,137 amid the alarming trend.
Pakistan conducted a total of 51,063 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,293. Around 1,453 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,271,087. Meanwhile, the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 10.17 percent.
Statistics 26 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 26, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,063
Positive Cases: 5196
Positivity %: 10.17%
Deaths :15
Patients on Critical Care: 1293
As many as 531,008 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 467,698 in Punjab, 186,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120,813 in Islamabad, 34,032 in Balochistan, 35,734 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,119 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,753 in Sindh, 5,980 in KP, 979 in Islamabad, 752 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Wasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, and Haider Ali contract ... 01:24 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Karachi Kings’s President Wasim Akram and Zalmi players Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali contract ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- 'Fight to the last ball': PM Imran gives advice to all teams in his ...09:52 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,196 new infections, positivity rate ...09:28 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 January 202208:41 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani court summons Arab prince, members of entourage for hunting ...11:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Shamoon Abbasi was offered a Bollywood film with Priyanka Chopra05:30 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Faryal Mehmood’s new dance video goes viral04:30 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Salman Khan files defamation case against his neighbour for ...05:00 PM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021