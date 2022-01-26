Covid-19: Pakistan reports 5,196 new infections, positivity rate hovers around 10pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 5,196 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,386,348, National Command and Operation Centre said Wednesday.

The recent data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) platform shows the overall death toll at 29,137 amid the alarming trend.

Pakistan conducted a total of 51,063 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,293. Around 1,453 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,271,087. Meanwhile, the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 10.17 percent.

Statistics 26 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,063

Positive Cases: 5196

Positivity %: 10.17%

Deaths :15

Patients on Critical Care: 1293 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 26, 2022

As many as 531,008 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 467,698 in Punjab, 186,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120,813 in Islamabad, 34,032 in Balochistan, 35,734 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,119 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,753 in Sindh, 5,980 in KP, 979 in Islamabad, 752 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 187 in Gilgit Baltistan.