Pakistan’s daily Covid cases drop below 2,000 after a month
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 1,983 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.15percent. This is the first time since January 10 that country’s daily Covid tally did not cross the 2000-mark.

The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows Saturday that 26 people died during the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, while the overall death toll has now surged to 29,976.

The number of total infections now stood at 1,498,676 and the number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,439.

Pakistan conducted a total of 47,780 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,782 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,399,000. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 69,700.

As many as 563,314 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 498,322 in Punjab, 214,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,702 in Islamabad, 35,206 in Balochistan, 42,535 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,430 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,020 in Sindh, 6,182 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 780 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

