Zarnish Khan tests positive for coronavirus
02:30 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
The entire world has been gripped by mounting concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus which is spreading rapidly.

Ishq Zahe Naseeb star Zarnish Khan is the latest celebrity to have contracted the virus.

Turning to Instagram, the Yeh Dil Mera star shared the news while requesting her followers to stay home and safe.

"t's a request to stay home and stay safe. Don't take it as a joke! Symptom are pretty bad and it's spreading like wildfire. Remember me in your prayers. Lots of love "

The actress said that the video was made a day ago from the hospital and now her test results are positive. Further, she requested everyone to pray for her. 

On the work front, Zarnish was last spotted in the highly praised drama serial Yeh Dil Mera where she starred alongside Sajal Aly, Ahad Mir, Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi.

Moreover, in the last 24 hours, 37,636 tests were carried out in Pakistan out of which 1841 people were confirmed to have the virus while 32 people died from the virus.

02:30 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

