Modi-led India targeting Muslims to divert backlash over COVID-19 policy: Pakistan
Web Desk
10:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that Narendra Modi’s government was violently targeting the Indian Muslims deliberately to divert the backlash of its policy on COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the Pakistani prime minister said the Modi government’s policy on coronavirus had left thousands stranded and hungry.

“The deliberate & violent targeting of Muslims in India by Modi Govt to divert the backlash over its COVID19 policy, which has left thousands stranded & hungry, is akin to what Nazis did to Jews in Germany,” he remarked.

He said that this was yet another proof of the racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of the Modi government.

Separately, Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi said that instead of providing them basic health facilities, the dirty priority of the Indian government is to suppress the people of Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet today, he said Indian soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalization, torture and suppression.

According to an Indian media report, Kashmir has one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for 3,900 people but one armed soldier for every nine people.

