Pakistan reports 4,340 new Covid infections, positivity ratio shoots up to 8.71pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,340 new Covid cases taking the total tally of infections to 1,328,487, National Command and Operation Centre said Monday.

As per the latest figures, at least 7 people lost their lives amid the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus. Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio jumped to 8.71 percent as the Omicron variant continues to push infection rates.

In the alarming trend, the overall death toll has now surged to 29,019. Pakistan conducted a total of 49,809 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 781. Around 302 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,263,486.

Statistics 17 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,809

Positive Cases: 4340

Positivity %: 8.71%

Deaths :7

As many as 502,500 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 453,392 in Punjab, 182,311 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 111,376 in Islamabad, 33,705 in Balochistan, 34,758 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,445 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,090 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,697 in Sindh, 5,960 in KP, 969 in Islamabad, 749 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Meanwhile, the country’s top monitoring body on the novel virus asked the federating units, especially Sindh to take strict measures to tackle the rising trend of the fifth wave of Covid pandemic.

The southeastern region is said to be the most affected among all provinces as the current spike in the infectious disease, witnessing an alarming 39 percent positivity ratio in the provincial capital.

NCOC directed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and called for stringent action against those violating the coronavirus-induced standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Provincial administration also directed the health department for the Covid-19 preparation plan so that necessary and timely measures could be taken.