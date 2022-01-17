Senior Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz passes away at 73
10:16 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
Senior Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz passes away at 73
ISLAMABAD – Senior Pakistani film and television actor Rasheed Naz has breathed his last at the age of 73 on Monday.

Rasheed’s daughter-in-law Madiha Rizvi, who is also an actress, announced the demise in a social media post. Reports in local media said the funeral prayers of the Deedan actor will be offered in Char Sada Road Eidgah at 3 pm today.

The grieving actor wrote, “Our beloved Baba Rashid Naz passed away this morning. Please recite Surah Al-Fatihah for the departed soul”.

Some other actors also prayed for the late actor.

Rasheed Naz has appeared in number of movies and television dramas. He was born on September 9, 1948 in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and started his television career as an actor in Pushto television play. The noted actor also worked in Pakistan's firust private television play Dasht, telecast on NTM.

His first Urdu film was Syed Noor's Dakait while he also worked in Shoaib Mansoor's hit Khuda Ke Liye.

More to follow...

