PM Imran to launch Pakistan Digital City Technology Zone in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Khyber Pukhtunkhwa today (Monday) to perform the groundbreaking of the Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone project.

Report of state broadcaster said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal and provincial ministers will accompany the premier during the ceremony.

The Pakistan Digital City project is the flagship project of the KP to provide all facilities to the IT industry in one place. The mega project is scattered over 86 kanals of land and is expected to be completed at a cost of Rs1.31 billion.

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کل ہری پور میں پاکستان ڈیجیٹل سٹی سپیشل ٹیکنالوجی زون کا افتتاح کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/xlP28NXM5O — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 16, 2022

The project aims to serve as a state-of-the-art facility to enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within country and abroad, per report.

Pakistan Digital City will also help other allied industries to grow. Last year in August, the KP govt had approved the Digital City project.

Earlier in December 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone, to create jobs and boost Pakistan’s tech exports.