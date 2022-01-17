Aima Baig schools a man for misbehaving with her during Lahore concert (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Days after inebriated young men harassed families at the event in Islamabad, Pakistani popstar Aima Baig is the latest performer to be forced to call a concert midway in wake of disruptive concertgoers.
In a viral clip from Aima’s recent concert in the country’s cultural capital Lahore, the 26-year-old singer can be seen hitting back at an attendee, who flashed middle finger amid music performance.
The singer got irked over the rude behavior and did not shy away from venting her anger. The Baazi singer, in response to the guy, also showed the middle finger however she clarified the reason for the mean gesture, saying she did it because someone in the crowd did it first.
View this post on Instagram
Calling out the man over the incident, she said “I do not want to leave Lahore because of these persons”. The singer also called the spoiled brat Ganda Keera and said “We are also from Lahore, so don't underestimate us in any way”.
The crowd then apologized to the singer and also lashed out at the guy, who misbehaved with the singer.
Despite the unwanted incident, Aima shared a glimpse of the concert on her official Instagram, saying Lahori ek bar phir dil lay gaye yaar.
View this post on Instagram
The recent incident is not the first one as earlier in December 2021, Aima schooled a man for misbehaving with her, and the clip went viral on social media. In the previous incident, a front-row concert attendee misbehaved with the young star.
Aima Baig wins internet for stopping concert ... 04:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – From time to time, celebrities display generous acts, and the latest to swear by the rule was Pakistani ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Inside TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar's dreamy ...02:30 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- PCB asks Pakistani players to return from BBL as PSL set to start ...01:28 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan assures all-out support to brothers separated during ...12:52 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Punjab mulls slashing attendance to 50pc for students under 12 years: ...12:19 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Afghanistan to discuss ...11:49 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig schools a man for misbehaving with her during Lahore ...10:46 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Senior Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz passes away at 7310:16 AM | 17 Jan, 2022
- 'It was a difficult time for us, especially Zara!' Asad Siddiqui ...10:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021