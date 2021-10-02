Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Umer Sharif

The devastating news of the demise of King of Comedy Umer Sharif has engulfed the entire industry in grief.

The veteran comedian who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.

He succumbed to his illness at the age of 66 despite being flown abroad on priority by the government following a video request by Sharif.

Credited with spreading laughter within Pakistan and beyond borders, Sharif’s demise has shattered hearts. The entertainment industry and the nation bids a tearful farewell to Sharif whilst remembering the glorious legacy of the King of Comedy.

Celebrities poured their hearts out on social media to pay tribute to the veteran entertainer. Among them were Adnan Siddiqui, Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar, Aima Baig, Sana Javed, Fahad Mustafa and many more.

#UmerSharif sahib, you must be at peace now. You made us laugh so much and in end left all of us heartbroken. Go, regale the heaven with your jokes. pic.twitter.com/35kM7C4SIa — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 2, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. The legendary Umer Sharif is no more. Here's to the King of Comedy. May you get the highest place in Jannah. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 2, 2021

Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umar Sharif sahab. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 2, 2021

so many laughters.. so so many smiling hearts.. we will always remember you sir.. #UmerShareef sahab May Allah grant you eternal peace.. ❤️❤️❤️ Deepest condolences to the family ✨???????? — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) October 2, 2021

I am so heart broken on the death of #UmerShareef sb. He was indeed the undisputed king of comedy and the legend of Pakistan. May Allah SWT forgive him, elevate his ranks and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen. Please recite Surah Fatiha for his soul. #Respect pic.twitter.com/c2DBElmNBE — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 2, 2021

If you were in his company he would never let you get sad or down. The way he used to see the world was very different from most of us and that could be witnessed in his performances. You will be missed Sir #umarsharif — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) October 2, 2021

Very sad news. Big loss to #Pakistan. The King of Comedy Umar Shareef bhai has passed away. ???? Inna lillahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon — Ramsha Khan (@ramshakofficial) October 2, 2021

Truly a legend who was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the subcontinent, late Umer Sharif was a talent powerhouse for whom no specific place or audience was required to exhibit the versatility of his craft.