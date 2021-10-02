Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Umer Sharif
Web Desk
04:31 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Celebrities mourn the loss of legendary comedian Umer Sharif
The devastating news of the demise of King of Comedy Umer Sharif has engulfed the entire industry in grief.

The veteran comedian who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.

He succumbed to his illness at the age of 66 despite being flown abroad on priority by the government following a video request by Sharif.

Credited with spreading laughter within Pakistan and beyond borders, Sharif’s demise has shattered hearts. The entertainment industry and the nation bids a tearful farewell to Sharif whilst remembering the glorious legacy of the King of Comedy.

Celebrities poured their hearts out on social media to pay tribute to the veteran entertainer. Among them were Adnan Siddiqui, Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar, Aima Baig, Sana Javed, Fahad Mustafa and many more.

Truly a legend who was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the subcontinent, late Umer Sharif was a talent powerhouse for whom no specific place or audience was required to exhibit the versatility of his craft.

PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif's death
05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

