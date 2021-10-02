PM Imran greets Chinese leadership on 72nd National Day

05:40 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
PM Imran greets Chinese leadership on 72nd National Day
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday greeted leadership and the people of China on their 72nd Chinese National Day.

“On behalf of my govt & the people of Pakistan our warmest greetings to the leadership & people of China on their 72nd Chinese National Day,” the premier said in a tweet.

“The historic Pak-China friendship runs deep and strong as we work together for peace and economic prosperity for our people and our region,” he added.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in a couple of tweets said, “On the occasion of the National Day of China today, I extend my heartiest congratulations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, CPC Central Committee & Chinese people. Together China & Pakistan are further strengthening their Iron Brotherhood”.

“China's story, since its founding on October 1, 1949, has been one of had work & unwavering determination in the pursuit of national goals. The world remains wonder struck at unprecedented Chinese progress. Peaceful rise of China is a factor of stability in the region & beyond,” he said.

