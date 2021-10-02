Asif Afridi, Arshad guide KP to 55-run win against Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – A thrilling bowling performance by Asif Afridi and Arshad led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to bage a comfortable victory of 55 runs against Balochistan in the 15th match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan team could score 147 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 203 runs. Sohail Akhtar's unbeaten 61 could not help the team to win the match.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan won the toss and decided to field first.

KP’s batting line displayed explosive performance as they maintained the momentum till the inning was over and set a mammoth target for Balochistan.

Mohammad Rizwan made 40 runs while his opening partner scored 19 runs. Later Sahibzada Farhan gave a strong push to the score and thrashed 43 runs before being sent to the pavilion.

With unbeaten 26 runs, Adil Amin provided the finishing touch to the outstanding KP batting effort.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Squads

Balochistan - Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.