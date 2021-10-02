Asif Afridi, Arshad guide KP to 55-run win against Balochistan

06:13 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Asif Afridi, Arshad guide KP to 55-run win against Balochistan
Share

RAWALPINDI – A thrilling bowling performance by Asif Afridi and Arshad led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to bage a comfortable victory of 55 runs against Balochistan in the 15th match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Balochistan team could score 147 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 203 runs. Sohail Akhtar's unbeaten 61 could not help the team to win the match. 

Earlier in the day, Balochistan won the toss and decided to field first.

KP’s batting line displayed explosive performance as they maintained the momentum till the inning was over and set a mammoth target for Balochistan.

Mohammad Rizwan made 40 runs while his opening partner scored 19 runs. Later Sahibzada Farhan gave a strong push to the score and thrashed 43 runs before being sent to the pavilion.

With unbeaten 26 runs, Adil Amin provided the finishing touch to the outstanding KP batting effort.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Squads

Balochistan - Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Bismillah Khan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Ayaz Tasawar, Gohar Faiz, Haris Sohail, Jalat Khan, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr, Umaid Asif and Yasir Shah.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Adil Amin, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftekhar Ahmed, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

More From This Category
National T20 Cup: Sindh, Central Punjab to lock ...
06:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Ex-PCB chief Wasim Khan breaks silence after ...
10:57 AM | 2 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Sindh defeat Northern by 3 runs ...
07:27 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Shahid Afridi enjoys ‘lovely weather in ...
06:16 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Balochistan bag convincing 8-wicket victory ...
05:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Umar Akmal embarks on surprise US visit for a ...
03:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif’s death
05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr