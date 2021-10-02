National T20 Cup – Central Punjab beat Sindh on DLS method
Share
RAWALPINDI – Central Punjab bagged a three-run win via the DLS method against Sindh in the 16th match of the National T20 Cup tournament played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday night.
Rain brought a halt with Sindh 110 for six (14.1 overs) in their 169-run chase. After the rain ended, a wet outfield forced the match to be abandoned.
Home City Central Punjab win by 12 runs (DLS Method)#SINDHvCP Scorecard: https://t.co/geFnKyvtOp#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/8y7kY7yaW4 pic.twitter.com/6zunAzQfv8— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2021
Sindh had needed 59 more runs in 32 balls with four wickets in hand to win the match when rain interrupted the game. Sharjeel Khan was top scorer with 36 runs while no other player could score above 20 so far.
Rain has stopped play with GFS Sindh 110 for 6 in 14.4 overs, they need 59 more runs in 32 balls.#NORvSINDH Live: https://t.co/mY9xW4EBTp#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/kQpwRPeWp3 pic.twitter.com/CalBceNLwE— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2021
Earlier, CP won the toss and decided to bat first.
Shoaib Malik’s power-packed batting helped Central Punjab post a reasonable target of 169 rungs for Sindh.
Ahmad Shehzad and Babar Azam scored 35 and 12, respectively, before they were sent to pavilion. Later Shoaib Akhtar played a sensation inning and thrashed unbeaten 85 off 47. No other player of Central Punjab could perform up to the mark.
SENSATIONAL striking @realshoaibmalik 🔥🔥🔥— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2021
Four 4s and a 6 off the Hasnain over!!#SINDHvCP Live: https://t.co/E7BpNcMB4d#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/rAmndhhGDv
Sindh’s Rumman Raees and Abrar Ahmed took 4 and 3 wickets, respectively, restricting CP from posting a tough target.
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood
Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.
Live Streaming;
National T20 Cup, Match 8: Central Punjab beat ... 12:14 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI –Central Punjab on Sunday put an end to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's unbeaten start to the National T20 Cup ...
- Four FC troops, Levies official martyred in North Waziristan ...11:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
-
- Iran holds border war games amid rising tensions with Azerbaijan10:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Request for Umer Sharif’s burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard ...10:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Hotel where Lionel Messi is staying with family has been robbed08:55 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif’s death05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021