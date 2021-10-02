National T20 Cup – Central Punjab beat Sindh on DLS method

RAWALPINDI – Central Punjab bagged a three-run win via the DLS method against Sindh in the 16th match of the National T20 Cup tournament played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

Rain brought a halt with Sindh 110 for six (14.1 overs) in their 169-run chase. After the rain ended, a wet outfield forced the match to be abandoned.

Sindh had needed 59 more runs in 32 balls with four wickets in hand to win the match when rain interrupted the game. Sharjeel Khan was top scorer with 36 runs while no other player could score above 20 so far.

Rain has stopped play with GFS Sindh 110 for 6 in 14.4 overs, they need 59 more runs in 32 balls.#NORvSINDH Live: https://t.co/mY9xW4EBTp#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/kQpwRPeWp3 pic.twitter.com/CalBceNLwE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2021

Earlier, CP won the toss and decided to bat first.

Shoaib Malik’s power-packed batting helped Central Punjab post a reasonable target of 169 rungs for Sindh.

Ahmad Shehzad and Babar Azam scored 35 and 12, respectively, before they were sent to pavilion. Later Shoaib Akhtar played a sensation inning and thrashed unbeaten 85 off 47. No other player of Central Punjab could perform up to the mark.

Sindh’s Rumman Raees and Abrar Ahmed took 4 and 3 wickets, respectively, restricting CP from posting a tough target.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Central Punjab – Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood.

Live Streaming;