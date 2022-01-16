Top paediatrician Dr Salahuddin succumbs to Covid-19

KARACHI – A senior pediatrician Professor Dr. Salahuddin Shaikh, who was infected with coronavirus, passed away on Sunday.

Reports in local media said Dr. Salahuddin was admitted at a private facility in seaside metropolis Karachi – the most affected city witnessing an alarming positivity ratio.

Shaikh was reportedly under treatment at a private medical facility and breathed his last earlier today. The death of the top physician has also raised safety concerns among health professionals who have been fighting the pandemic on the front-line amid the fifth Covid wave.

The deadly virus continued to haunt the health professionals who are providing care and cure to the patients. Meanwhile, the country’s top monitoring body on the novel virus asked the federating units, especially Sindh to take strict measures to tackle the rising trend of the fifth wave of Covid pandemic.

The southeastern region is said to be the most affected among all provinces as the current spike in the infectious disease, witnessing an alarming 39 percent positivity ratio in the provincial capital.

On Saturday, the nerve centre of the government’s unified strategy to contain the pandemic directed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) and called for stringent action against those violating the coronavirus-induced standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Provincial administration directed the health department for the Covid-19 preparation plan so that necessary and timely measures could be taken.

