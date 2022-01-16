Hareem Farooq’s latest photos leave fans stunned
Share
Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has left her fans stunned with scintillating pictures she posted on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram handle, the actress shared photos in which she puts up an embroidered greenish dress with multi shades, setting the internet on fire.
Seems, as if the ‘Diyar-e-Dil’ star is in jolly mood as captioned: “Mainu suit suit kardaa”.
Fans were eager to react as they dropped emoji’s and feedback in the comments section. One of the followers wrote: “Perfectly Elegant” and another fan penned: “Awesome”.
View this post on Instagram
Hareem Farooq started her career with the film “Siyaah” and later made her TV debut with the drama series ‘Mausam’ followed by ‘Mere Humdum Mere Dost’, ‘Dusri Bivi’, ‘Diyar-e-Dil’, ‘Mere Jeevan Saathi’ and ‘Sanam’ among others.
Amna Ilyas receives flak for bold photoshoot 10:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Actor, and model Amna Ilyas has drawn intense ire among social media users after her bold photoshoot ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction ...05:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
-
- Murree tragedy: Probe body recommends sealing of illegal hotels, ...03:53 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Top paediatrician Dr Salahuddin succumbs to Covid-1903:17 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts Umrah repetition for foreign pilgrims amid ...02:35 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021